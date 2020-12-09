Police K-9s sniff out drugs in two traffic stops

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say K-9s helped sniff out drugs in two separate traffic stops in Vermont and New Hampshire on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a K-9 tagged a car as having drugs during a traffic arrest in Hartford. Officers say they arrested Peter Wiggin, 38, of Hartford for driving while under suspension. We’re told they found 40 bags on heroin on him and K-9 Dozer told them there was more in the car. After getting a search warrant, police say they found nearly 3,010 bags of heroin and over three ounces of cocaine. They say more charges are coming.

Over in Campton, New Hampshire, a police dog also helped find drugs in a car. Police say after getting a search warrant, they found half an ounce of meth. Robert Ayer, 39, and Brandon Kenneson, 25, were arrested. Ayer was charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute. He is held without bail. Kenneson was charged with meth possession and will be in court at a later date.

