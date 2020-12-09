Police: woman connected to several burglaries in Rutland County

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman already tied to several burglaries in Brandon is now being connected to others in Rutland County.

Police say 29-year-old Cassandra Chase admitted to the burglaries at Kamuda’s Country Market and Maclure Library in Pittsford.

Officers say Chase further admitted to numerous burglaries in the Brandon area and a burglary in the West Rutland area under investigation by another trooper.

Police say 40-year-old Irving Rose is being charged with accessory after the fact.

They’ll both be in court in February.

