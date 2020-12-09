Advertisement

Presents that pop!

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With restrictions on gatherings in many states this holiday season, you may want to send a gift in your place instead.

If all the paper scraps, unruly scissors and sticky tape of regular gift wrapping are just too messy or you have an oddly shaped present, you can do a gift bag instead.

Our Scott Fleishman got some tips from a pro-- like always wrapping the items in tissue paper.

But before that, it helps to make sure your gift items fit in the gift bag!

“And the big thing to pay attention to is the bottom of your bag. Because if you have an item that is too wide for this, it’ll rip right through it and it’ll look all clunky. And the good thing, if it’s taller than here, you can disguise it with a little bit of this,” said Charlotte Nye of Homeport.

Watch the video to see all the tips Scott got from Charlotte Nye.

