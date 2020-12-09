Advertisement

Putney community mourns the loss of Curtis’ BBQ owner

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Super Senior and man well-known to the Putney community died Tuesday morning.

The Putney Fire Department says Curtis Tuff died in his sleep. Tuff was the owner of Curtis’ BBQ, a well-known staple just off Interstate 91.

The fire department says Curtis was known for his kind spirit and willingness to help those around him, and of course, good food.

Where ever you go people ask where you are from, you are almost guaranteed to be told, "oh, you are from Putney. We...

Posted by Putney Fire Department on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

