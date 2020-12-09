Advertisement

Some families to get extra 3SquaresVT payment in December

By WCAX News Team
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some families will get an extra 3SquaresVT payment this month.

Wednesday, the Vermont Department for Children and Families announced that about 22,500 households participating in the program will get an extra check using COVID relief funds.

The one-time payment of $286 will go to those who were not eligible to get an enhanced 3SquaresVT benefit for September because they were getting maximum benefits or who received an enhanced benefit of $50 or less for September.

The checks will be issued by the Vermont treasurer’s office starting in mid-December. All checks will go out by the 30th of the month.

