The Future of Vermont’s State College System

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first of three reports addressing the needs of the Vermont State College system is complete. The Legislature tasked a National Higher Education non-profit to help craft a plan to make the schools more sustainable. Its first suggestion is to restructure the system. It recommends maintaining Community College of Vermont (CCV) as a separate institution but to unify administrations of the remaining three schools. The group also says the system needs more money and suggests investing at least $47 and half-million per year, compared to the typical $30 million. Governor Scott isn’t buying into this idea quite yet.

