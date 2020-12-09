Advertisement

UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — U.K. regulators have had two reports of possible allergic reactions from people who took part in the first day of Britain’s mass coronavirus vaccination program against COVID-19.

Dr. June Raine, head of the U.K.’s medical regulatory agency, reported those reactions as she testified Wednesday to a Parliamentary committee. The U.K. began vaccinating elderly people and medical workers with a vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech on Tuesday, the world’s first rollout of the vaccine.

“We’re looking at two case reports of allergic reactions,’' she said. “We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature.”

“But If we need to strengthen our advice, now that we have had this experience with the vulnerable populations, the groups who have been selected as a priority, we get that advice to the field immediately,” she said.

Raine’s comments came as part of a general discussion of how her agency will continue to monitor people who receive the Pfizer vaccine, which waas authorized for emergency use last week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing
Vt. cumulative COVID count hits 5K; 85 deaths
Clint Casavant
Police searching for missing Essex man
Courtesy: VTrans
Holiday Train makes its way around Vermont
Winery changes production
Boyden Valley to stop wine production; will focus on liquor
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

The 40-year-old rock star was shot to death right outside his Manhattan apartment building by a...
Fans in New York remember John Lennon on 40th anniversary of death
Reports address the future of the Vermont State College System
The first of three reports addressing the needs of the Vermont State College system is complete.
Reports address the future of the Vermont State College System
Three cats were killed in the fire, and the family’s apartment was destroyed. Many others were...
Kids jump from 3rd-story window to escape fire sparked by Christmas tree