Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a pandemic briefing Wednesday morning.

Watch live at 11:30 a.m.

Cuomo on Monday ordered hospitals across New York to increase bed capacity by 25% and warned he may curtail indoor dining if hospitalization keeps going up.

Following spikes in COVID-19 cases across New York, the governor is temporarily ending all in-person press briefings and opting for live-streaming on Zoom. Cuomo picked up an International Emmy award last month for his popular daily coronavirus briefings.

