Advertisement

Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a pandemic briefing Wednesday morning.

Watch live at 11:30 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in new browser window or watch above.

Cuomo on Monday ordered hospitals across New York to increase bed capacity by 25% and warned he may curtail indoor dining if hospitalization keeps going up.

Following spikes in COVID-19 cases across New York, the governor is temporarily ending all in-person press briefings and opting for live-streaming on Zoom. Cuomo picked up an International Emmy award last month for his popular daily coronavirus briefings.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing
Vt. cumulative COVID count hits 5K; 85 deaths
Clint Casavant
Police searching for missing Essex man
Courtesy: VTrans
Holiday Train makes its way around Vermont
UVM Heath Network cyberattack fixes expected to exceed $63M
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
NH National Guard to help with prison staff shortages
Super Senior: Curtis Tuff
Clint Casavant
Police searching for missing Essex man