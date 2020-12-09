Advertisement

What you need to know about pet turtles

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Around the holidays, sometimes people think of getting pets for themselves or their kids. And turtles sometimes make the list.

But turtles involve a lot more planning and work than you might think to care for them and keep them healthy.

At ECHO in Burlington, animal care staff spend hours each day tending to their turtles.

You’ll need to be ready to shell out for the filtration systems, lights and vet care they need.

And if you get one, you need to plan to have it for a while.

“A key thing that you’re going to get a turtle is what’s your long-term plan? Because these animals live really long. I have a pet turtle at home and I know I have a daughter who’s going to take it when I’m no longer around. That’s the kind of plan you need for when getting a turtle,” said Steve Smith, an animal ambassador at ECHO.

ECHO says they get about a call each month from someone trying to get rid of a pet turtle and they can’t take them in.

What the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Steve Smith on turtles.

