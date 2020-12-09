Winter clothing drive helps Burlington area families

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Families in need in Burlington got some help from a large winter clothing drive.

The Burlington School District’s “Parent University” got to pick out clothing at St. Joe’s Wednesday as part of the “Iceberg Project.” It’s an effort to streamline the donation process within the greater Burlington area.

We talked with a mom of seven who says the drive helps her make sure her kids, who range from teenagers to a toddler, are warm when they play outside in the winter.

“A coat... mittens, boots, maybe a scarf. Gloves,” said Zainb Munye of Winooski. “My son is 10 years old-- everything is yellow.”

Families got their own time slots to go in and pick clothing so they didn’t interact with other families. Other safety precautions were also taken.

