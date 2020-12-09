BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It finally looks a bit like winter around here!

A clipper system has been spreading some light, fluffy snow across the region, and by tonight, we will be looking at picking up a dusting-2″ of snow for most of us. The higher elevations, especially over 1500 feet, will end up with 2-4″ through Thursday morning. Some of the higher northern peaks, like Jay Peak & Mt. Mansfield, could pick up 5″ or 6″ of snow.

As always, use caution on the roads even when there are minor amounts of snow, it can still lead to some very slippery conditions.

Any lingering snow showers in the mountains on Thursday morning will come to an end, and we have hopes of seeing some sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Friday will be a dry day with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures climbing into the low 40s for highs.

This weekend will be a different story. It will be mild on Saturday, with temperatures reaching the 40s, but a frontal system will be bringing some rain by late in the day. There may be some freezing rain or sleet in northern areas late Saturday into Saturday night, so again leave yourself some extra time if you are going to be on the roads. Any mixed precipitation will transition into just plain rain as we get into the day on Sunday. As colder air starts to come in late in the day, the rain will end up as some snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor this system as well as the weekend one, and we’ll let you know of any updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.