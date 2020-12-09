BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We’ll get some winter weather today as a clipper system scoots through from west to east with a round of light snow. By the end of the day, we are looking at picking up a dusting-2″ of snow for most of us. The higher elevations, especially over 1500 feet, will end up with 2-4″ through Thursday morning. Some of the higher northern peaks, like Jay Peak & Mt. Mansfield, could pick up 5″ or 6″ of snow.

Travel could be a bit slow & slick, so take it easy on the roads today.

Any lingering snow showers in the mountains on Thursday morning will come to an end. We will get some sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Friday is looking decent with partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the low 40s for highs.

It will be a fairly mild, but also active, weekend. Temperatures will get into the 40s, but a frontal system will be bringing some rain by late in the day. There may be a bit of a wintry mix near the Canadian border late Saturday into Saturday night. Then any mixed precipitation will transition into just plain rain as we get into the day on Sunday, which is looking pretty wet at this point. As colder air starts to come in late in the day, the rain will end up as some snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Then we’ll start to clear out and keep it that way into Tuesday.

Take it slow on the roads today. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor this system as well as the weekend one, and we’ll let you know of any updates on-air and online. -Gary

