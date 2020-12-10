Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner finds

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A medical examiner ruled that New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch died from COVID-19.

The medical examiner announced Hinch’s cause of death Thursday.

Hinch, who was only sworn in as leader of the state’s newly Republican-led Legislature a week ago, died Wednesday.

Hinch was 71 and was starting his seventh, two-year term in the state House. He previously served as majority leader for the 2016-17 session and as minority leader when Democrats were in control the last two years.

Rep. Sherman Packard, who is serving his 15th term in the House, will remain the acting speaker until the full House membership meets Jan. 6.

