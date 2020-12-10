Burlington City Council to vote on carbon tax charter change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is seeking the legal authority to make you pay if you don’t change over to electrical heating from natural gas. It’s one of four charter changes they’ll be voting on at their special city council meeting next Monday.

City councilor Jack Hanson, P-East District, says the city wants to get completely off fossil fuels in electricity, heating and transportation by 2030. He says it will likely take incentives and requirements to accomplish that.

“We’re going to have to use policy as well as incentives and offer strong incentives and also use policy and requirements to really get our city there,” he said.

Hanson says they’re seeking two changes. The first one is an ordinance change that would ban the use of fossil fuel heating sources in all new buildings.

“We’re saying if you’re going to create a new building in Burlington and create this long-term investment, we want that to align with our long-term goals,” he said.

Burlington Electric Department General Manager Darren Springer says it’ll be cheaper and less challenging to build new buildings with electrical heating.

“If we can switch new buildings over to renewable, clean energy technologies now then we have less of a challenging of switching them over later. We know it’s more expensive to retrofit in the future than it is to just build new and get it right the first time,” Springer said.

The second change is a charter change that would impact all buildings in Burlington, including existing ones. It would let the city charge a fee for anyone who doesn’t switch over to electrical heating. Essentially, a carbon tax.

“Any pollution or emission has some negative impact that is born by society whether that’s the impact on our health from breathing in emissions or whether that’s the impact on our climate from greenhouse gases,” Hanson said. “Someone creating that pollution should have to account for that and pay for it.”

It must first pass city council, then with voters, and then the State Legislature. Hanson says he’s not confident Gov. Phil Scott will sign it due to his veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act, which was overridden by lawmakers.

In his rejection letter, Gov. Scott said he “shares the Legislature’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions” but he believes that particular bill “will lead to inefficient spending and long, costly court battles.”

The city council will have until the Dec. 21 to approve any charter changes they’d like to see appear on the Town Meeting Day ballot.

