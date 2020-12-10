Burlington Country Club to allow recreation despite ‘No Trespassing’ signs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People will be allowed to walk the grounds of the Burlington Country Club this winter after the city reached a deal with the club.

No trespassing signs have been up at the country club during the pandemic, but Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he wanted to change that.

He met with club officials earlier this week and worked out an agreement that will allow people to access the grounds this winter.

Weinberger says access to outdoor activities and spaces is vital.

