Essex Westford snow day policy explained

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - During a time when many students have become accustomed to remote learning, is there still such a thing as snow days? With the recent snowfall, some local school districts are preparing.

The Essex Westford School District says whether students will learn remotely is based on when the closure is announced. They say if school is closed the day before or if schools could be closed for several days, remote learning may take place, but it will be based on staffing. However, if school is called off that morning, there will not be remote learning.

Two-hour delays will apply to in-person, remote and hybrid learning.

Road crews say maintenance will be impacted by the pandemic, so the school says that will also impact decisions to close schools this year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.