Experts predict a good snowmobile season

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont snowmobiling trails will be open soon and experts say, they expect some good use this year.

As always, riders need to have the sled registered and insured and they need to belong to a club to ride on one of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers trails.

A safety course is also required for anyone born after July 1, 1983.

The expected increase in riders is based on an increase in outdoor recreation over the summer, snowmobiling’s self isolating nature, and a boom in sales of sleds.

Cindy Locke, the Executive Director of VAST, says snowmobiling isn’t the only way people are expected to get outside this season.

“There will be an increase this year. Especially with the mandates that the ski areas have to follow, and the restrictions that they have with less people being allowed on the mountain. I imagine it won’t just be snowmobiling. I think snow shoeing, cross country skiing, there will be will be a lot of growing outdoor winter recreation this year. Folks that just want something different and just want to be able to get outside and recreate,” said Locke.

Locke also says they are encouraging people to not stop once they are on the trail but instead bring everything they need including a lunch with them when they head out.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. to see how sled sales are doing this year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.