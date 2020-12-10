Helicopter helps search for missing elderly man

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - More than four days after he disappeared, there is still no sign of a missing elderly man from Essex Junction. A helicopter was brought in Thursday to help with the search for Clint Casavant, 89.

Police say Casavant was last seen Sunday evening around 5 p.m. at Central Beverage in Essex Junction. He was wearing a thin, black, winter coat and slip-on leather shoes.

Clint Casavant (WCAX)

“Clint was in twice, three times a week,” said Mark Kittell of Central Beverage.

The store owner says he’s gotten to know Casavant as a regular customer.

“Just a good ol’ Vermont guy, World War II generation. He was always friendly, didn’t reveal a whole lot,” Kittell said.

Police say Casavant left the store alone driving a 2008 Ford Escape toward his house, a short distance from the store. He has not been seen since.

“Any leads that could be followed up as of now have been followed up on,” Essex Police Det. Sgt. Paul Courtois said.

Police don’t believe the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are suspicious, but they are concerned.

“He was allowed to drive. There’s no issues with his driving according to his family. He was just leaving his residence to go to the convenience store and come back as he would normally do,” Courtois said.

Allowed to drive, but family members tell police Casavant may be lost or confused, though he has no history of mental health issues.

Clint Casavant (WCAX)

Investigators believe he only had a small amount of cash on him. He doesn’t carry a cellphone or credit cards, so it has been hard to track him.

“With technology there is cellphones and you are able to ping towers and get locations that way, which does make the investigation a little easier. But in this case, none of that technology is available so we are going by word of mouth only,” Courtois said.

Police say they launched an investigation right away when they were notified Casavant went missing. And that’s protocol when something seems unusual.

“Age is not really is really a factor in it, generally, it’s what is the pattern of the person? Is it normal for the person to do that?” Courtois explained.

Police admit it might be difficult to get elderly people to use cellphones and other technology, but they say it can be the key to finding them when they vanish.

“Show them how technology works,” Courtois said. “It does make it a little bit easier to find somebody.”

I talked with the family Thursday. They tell me they are very concerned about his well-being. They say they appreciate the outpouring of support from the community and those who have joined the search.

Police say Casavant’s 2008 black Ford Escape has Vermont license plates EXR 455.

They ask anyone with information to contact them at 802-878-8331.

A likeness of the vehicle Clint Casavant was driving. (WCAX)

