Is Burlington ready for another Progressive mayor?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Calls for police reform in Burlington over the past year has now led to a call for changes at the top. The Progressive Party has been re-building its base for years and has its sight set on recapturing the mayor’s office for the first time in a decade. Dom Amato reports on how the party’s resurgence compares to the rise of the Progressives under Bernie Sanders in the 1980s.

“People are hungry for change,” said Burlington City Council President Max Tracy. And he says he’s the change the city wants. The Progressive last week won his party’s nomination for mayor after the largest caucus turnout it has seen. It comes on the heels of historic protests over police reform, Town Meeting Day upsets, and a new Progressive majority on the city council.

The movement is reminiscent of when Bernie Sanders became Mayor in 1981 and the city saw sweeping changes. “At a time when the country is moving further to the right, we have put together an extraordinary coalition,” Sanders said after his election.

“It was a fairly loose-knit coalition that brought about some fairly significant -- some would say radical -- change in the city of Burlington,” said former Mayor Peter Clavelle, who worked in the Sanders administration along with other progressive minds.

Reporter Dom Amato: Was there a different feeling in the city?

Peter Clavelle: There was certainly a different feeling.

Clavelle won the mayor’s seat when Sanders stepped down in 1989. The Progressive says he balanced social and city issues and calls it the key to his success as the longest-tenured mayor the city has seen. “I think people realized that an activist city government could improve the lives of all in the community,” Clavelle said. “But you need to balance that with the need, the demand, and the expectation that you will govern.”

Critics of today’s Progressives say that balance is gone. “The party left me, I didn’t leave the party,” said Jane Knodell, the former Progressive city councilor served for 19 years and lost to a first-time candidate, Councilor Perri Freeman, P-Central. Now, she says the party’s hard-left policies and ideas they push aren’t in touch with most of the city’s residents. “It’s been a little shocking to me to see the lack of real process on the City Council.”

Kurt Wright, the only Republican to serve as council president agrees. He says people are nervous about the city’s future and its young Progressive leaders. He says a Progressive activist like Max Tracy taking on the mayor isn’t the right political move. “I think the Progressives picked the person who will make it easier for Miro to get reelected,” Wright said.

Earlier this year, Wright predicted the council’s moves to cut police, and reduce parking and road lanes were misguided. “There’s an agenda that goes way too far with the Progressives,” he said.

But the new Progressives defend their positions and believe they are bringing the party back to what it once was. “There was a lot of movement decades ago and then the party kind of crumbled a little bit,” said City Councilor Zoraya Hightower, P-Ward 1.

And the foundation really gave way during the Burlington Telecom debacle, when Progressive Mayor Bob Kiss led the city. His administration moved millions of taxpayer funds to prop up BT. Kiss didn’t run for re-election in 2012 and the party lost its identity.

Tracy says he has helped to rebuild it. “Ever since then I have been working on recruiting and mentoring young, new Progressives,” he said. He says his supporters want systemic change now and believe he can maintain the balance of activism and leadership. “I think that they are concerned about all of it, but they also don’t want us to lose sight on the bigger issues.”

Many agree that one of the bigger issues for Progressives is bringing more than just the younger base out to the polls. Tracy says he has what it takes to connect with different parts of the city.

Mayor Weinberger, on the other hand, says the two have different priorities and that his proven leadership and experience is what will get the city back on track following the pandemic.

