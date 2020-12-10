Jay Peak optimistic despite slow start to season

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - As the ski season gets underway, Jay Peak is hoping skiers that normally would visit central and southern resorts will instead head north, making up for the absence of Canadian tourists.

Canadian visitors typically make up about 50 percent of the ski resort’s business and with the border closed they’re expecting to be off by about that, if not more. Plus, they say out-of-state quarantine requirements will likely impact visitors from other New England states.

Due to the lack of foot traffic, the resort is not requiring reservations to ski, contrary to many other mountains in Vermont. Anyone wanting to ski or snowboard can purchase a ticket at the window, sign an affidavit, and make their way to the slopes.

Despite the circumstances, mountain officials say they have plenty of optimism for the season. “As we get into the MLK period in later January and February, we think there’s going to be plenty of good news as that vaccine gets distributed, as folks start to take it, some of the restrictions will probably start to get softened up by the governor at that point,” said Steve Wright, Jay’s general manager. “We look forward to a big second half of the season honestly.”

Warm weather has also played into Jay’s limited operations so far this season, but Wright says skiers and riders can expect more lifts and trails to open this weekend thanks to the cold weather.

