Norwich University to hold virtual ‘white coat ceremony’

File Photo
File Photo(Norwich University)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich University’s School of Nursing is hosting a white coat ceremony Thursday for new nurses.

The tradition includes reciting an oath on patient care before being given a white coat.

Thursday’s ceremony starts at 3 p.m. and will be virtual and will include 72 nursing students. The keynote speaker is Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, a registered nurse from Illinois.

School leaders say there is a growing need for nurses and that lives depend on their compassion and critical thinking.

The event is open to the public. Click here to register.

