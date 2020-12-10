Advertisement

Pope’s Midnight Mass to start early to respect COVID curfew

Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will celebrate Midnight Mass earlier than usual to comply with Italy’s anti-coronavirus curfew and will deliver his Christmas and New Year’s blessings in ways that aim to prevent crowds from forming.

The Vatican on Thursday released the pope’s COVID-19 Christmas liturgical schedule.

It said the pope’s Dec. 24 Mass — which for years hasn’t been celebrated at midnight at all but at 9:30 p.m. to spare pontiffs from the late hour — will begin instead at 7:30 p.m. this year.

Italy has imposed a 10 p.m. nationwide curfew, as well as restaurant closures and other restrictions, to try to cut down on crowds forming following a surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths this fall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Tuff/File
Putney community mourns the loss of Curtis’ BBQ owner
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
K-9 Dozer
Police K-9s sniff out drugs in two traffic stops
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
Police: woman connected to several burglaries in Rutland County
Police: Woman connected to several burglaries in Rutland County

Latest News

The non-dairy treat is made with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.
Ben & Jerry’s partners with Colin Kaepernick for new ‘Change the Whirled’ flavor
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los...
Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19, show announces
Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in August port explosion
Ken Squier/File
Ken Squier getting boost from flood of get-well cards
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump announces Israel and Morocco to normalize relations