Stefanik calls for New York to stop prison visits due to COVID

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik wants the state of New York to stop prison visits as COVID-19 cases continue to grow.

Stefanik is supporting the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

The group is urging the state to restrict visits to help prevent the spread of coronavirus to keep inmates and corrections officers safe.

“I have spoken directly with countless correction officers who are rightfully concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our North Country prisons,” Stefanik, R-New York, said in a statement. “The state must take proactive measures to stop in-person prison visits as a method of reducing exposure for the inmates and the correction officers. I continue to remain in close contact with our county public health officials to monitor this situation, and I urge the Governor to take immediate action to keep our inmates, corrections officers, and their families safe.”

