Advertisement

Sununu to hold pandemic briefing Thursday

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

New Hampshire, like many parts of the region, continues to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases and a sharp uptick in the number of deaths. At least four new deaths and 969 new cases were reported Wednesday. Over the past week, there has been an average of 751 cases per day, an increase of 74 percent from the previous week’s average.

As of Thursday morning, there have been at least 27,592 cases and 570 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Tuff/File
Putney community mourns the loss of Curtis’ BBQ owner
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
K-9 Dozer
Police K-9s sniff out drugs in two traffic stops
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
Police: woman connected to several burglaries in Rutland County
Police: Woman connected to several burglaries in Rutland County

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
James Messier
Super Senior: James Messier
File photo
Legislative panel sends back virus relief funding proposals
Essex Westford snow day policy explained