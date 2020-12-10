Sununu to hold pandemic briefing Thursday

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

New Hampshire, like many parts of the region, continues to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases and a sharp uptick in the number of deaths. At least four new deaths and 969 new cases were reported Wednesday. Over the past week, there has been an average of 751 cases per day, an increase of 74 percent from the previous week’s average.

As of Thursday morning, there have been at least 27,592 cases and 570 deaths.

