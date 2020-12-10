Advertisement

Suspect wanted for smashing window of Church St. store

Aaron Loucks
Aaron Loucks(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Dec. 10, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are looking for help from the public to locate a man who smashed a shop window on Church Street Thursday morning.

Authorities say Aaron Loucks, 27, of Charlotte, broke the storefront windows of Fjallraven with a hammer at around 10 a.m. They say witnesses heard Loucks say to the store employees to “take your {expletive} back to Denmark.”

Fjallraven is a Swedish outdoor products company.

Police say Loucks is also a suspect in 18 graffiti incidents on November 19th.

