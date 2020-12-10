Thursday marks start of Hanukkah; grand car parade planned Sunday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday marks the first night of Hanukkah. And like many things across the region, the Jewish holiday is looking a little different this year.

Chabad of Vermont says they will not be doing their menorah lighting Thursday night on the UVM green like they usually do. Instead, they will be doing virtual events throughout the week.

The group says that even though they would like to gather and celebrate with everyone, Hanukkah has always really been focused on family and at-home celebrations.

“Is definitely an odd year and nothing we ever imagined, but Hanukkah is going to remain as strong and as bright as ever before,” said Draizy Junik of Chabad of Vermont.

Sunday, there will be a grand Hanukkah parade followed by a public menorah lighting, with people in their cars.

