BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday marks the start of Hanukah. Jewish families nationwide are finding ways to keep Hanukah traditions in a very untraditional year.

This year, some synagogues are planning to remain closed during the eight day festival of lights, encouraging families to celebrate safely at home.

During the first evening, a single candle is lit on a special candelabra called the Menorah. Then another candle is lit each night thereafter, with all eight candles burning on the last night, which this year is Friday, December 18.

The annual lighting of the Menorah in Burlington is going virtual.

Members of Chabad of Vermont say Hanukkah has always been an at-home holiday, so most traditions will continue.

Thursday night at 5:45 p.m., they’re hosting a virtual community Menorah lighting.

You can reserve tickets online.

There will also be a car Menorah parade followed by a grand lighting on Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.