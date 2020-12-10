Advertisement

Tupper Lake’s Wild Center to put on ‘Wild Lights’ celebration

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - There’s a way to celebrate the holiday spirit outdoors in Tupper Lake, New York.

The Wild Center on Friday is sponsoring its Wild Lights celebration, a chance to take a quarter-mile walk and immerse yourself in music and lights.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the center’s Nick Gunn about the celebration.

Click here for more information and reserve tickets.

