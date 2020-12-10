Vermont data does not support Thanksgiving surge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three more Vermonters died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, bringing the state’s death total to 89.

The Vermont Health Department reported 119 new cases. Twenty-two people are hospitalized with two of them are in the ICU. Since the pandemic started, over 5,413 people have contracted the virus.

For weeks, health experts warned of infections at Thanksgiving and asked people to celebrate only within their households. The data from Vermont thus far shows no Thanksgiving surge. Thanksgiving was exactly two weeks ago, the outer edge of what experts say is the common incubation period. Despite hitting triple-digit daily counts on December 1st of 102 cases and a peak the next day at 228, the daily numbers have remained between 65 and 126 new cases a day.

Two more deaths were reported at the Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. There are 43 residents and 22 staff members at that facility that have tested positive. The center has reported a total of seven deaths.

