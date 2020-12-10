Advertisement

Vermont data does not support Thanksgiving surge

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three more Vermonters died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, bringing the state’s death total to 89.

The Vermont Health Department reported 119 new cases. Twenty-two people are hospitalized with two of them are in the ICU. Since the pandemic started, over 5,413 people have contracted the virus.

For weeks, health experts warned of infections at Thanksgiving and asked people to celebrate only within their households. The data from Vermont thus far shows no Thanksgiving surge. Thanksgiving was exactly two weeks ago, the outer edge of what experts say is the common incubation period. Despite hitting triple-digit daily counts on December 1st of 102 cases and a peak the next day at 228, the daily numbers have remained between 65 and 126 new cases a day.

Two more deaths were reported at the Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. There are 43 residents and 22 staff members at that facility that have tested positive. The center has reported a total of seven deaths.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Tuff/File
Putney community mourns the loss of Curtis’ BBQ owner
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
K-9 Dozer
Police K-9s sniff out drugs in two traffic stops
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

File photo
Thursday marks start of Hanukkah; grand car parade planned Sunday
TUPP
Tupper Lake's Wild Center to put on 'Wild Lights' celebration
File photo
Is Burlington ready for another Progressive mayor?
KS
Ken Squier getting boost from flood of get-well cards