Vermont, NH alcohol sales continue with pandemic bump

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While bars and restaurants are closed or operating under capacity restrictions, it doesn’t mean people are drinking less. Adam Sullivan reports Vermont and New Hampshire are continuing to see a strong pandemic bump in alcohol tax revenue.

From July to October, New Hampshire alcohol sales are up 8.8% over last year. And Vermont sales are up even more, 10.1%. Business was steady Thursday as usual at the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet in West Lebanon. And according to statistics, even more bottles of booze are being carried out the door.

“I don’t think it is surprising,” said Jody Neff of Randolph. “People don’t have anything to do, so they stay home and they drink,” Neff said.

“What else are people going to do? They are going to sit around and try new drinks. Or, in my case, they are going to learn how to cook with it,” said Erika Berner of Rutland.

The increased alcohol sales are causing alarm for some. “It is very concerning,” said Sheila Young with the Upper Valley Turning Point, and addiction recovery organization with centers across the region. “Calls from parents have tripled who are worried about their children. Young children or adult children.

And while it seems people are consuming more alcohol, Young says fewer people are seeking help face-to-face. The pandemic has limited in-person meetings. But the bright side, she says, is that virtual support is growing. “There are some people who were unable to access center services in the building before who suddenly have a whole recovery world available to them,” she said.

Neff says she’s never been a big drinker. “I think people should be careful. I think in Vermont, alcohol has always been a problem,” she said. Alcohol consumption in New Hampshire, according to the experts, is even higher.

Berner, a retired professor, says the current pandemic is not the root of the problem. “A lot of people just don’t have coping skills so they drink or they take drugs,” she said.

Experts say the problem is exacerbated around the holidays, a time for celebration and festivities. They say it can also lead to depression, increased drug use, and suicide.

