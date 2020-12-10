Advertisement

Vermont, NH alcohol sales continue with pandemic bump

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While bars and restaurants are closed or operating under capacity restrictions, it doesn’t mean people are drinking less. Adam Sullivan reports Vermont and New Hampshire are continuing to see a strong pandemic bump in alcohol tax revenue.

From July to October, New Hampshire alcohol sales are up 8.8% over last year. And Vermont sales are up even more, 10.1%. Business was steady Thursday as usual at the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet in West Lebanon. And according to statistics, even more bottles of booze are being carried out the door.

“I don’t think it is surprising,” said Jody Neff of Randolph. “People don’t have anything to do, so they stay home and they drink,” Neff said.

“What else are people going to do? They are going to sit around and try new drinks. Or, in my case, they are going to learn how to cook with it,” said Erika Berner of Rutland.

The increased alcohol sales are causing alarm for some. “It is very concerning,” said Sheila Young with the Upper Valley Turning Point, and addiction recovery organization with centers across the region. “Calls from parents have tripled who are worried about their children. Young children or adult children.

And while it seems people are consuming more alcohol, Young says fewer people are seeking help face-to-face. The pandemic has limited in-person meetings. But the bright side, she says, is that virtual support is growing. “There are some people who were unable to access center services in the building before who suddenly have a whole recovery world available to them,” she said.

Neff says she’s never been a big drinker. “I think people should be careful. I think in Vermont, alcohol has always been a problem,” she said. Alcohol consumption in New Hampshire, according to the experts, is even higher.

Berner, a retired professor, says the current pandemic is not the root of the problem. “A lot of people just don’t have coping skills so they drink or they take drugs,” she said.

Experts say the problem is exacerbated around the holidays, a time for celebration and festivities. They say it can also lead to depression, increased drug use, and suicide.

Related Story:

Coronavirus has booze business booming in New Hampshire

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Tuff/File
Putney community mourns the loss of Curtis’ BBQ owner
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
K-9 Dozer
Police K-9s sniff out drugs in two traffic stops
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

progs
Is Burlington ready for another Progressive mayor?
UNEMPLOYMENT
With federal relief programs expiring, Vt. leaders rush to fill gaps
OLD MAN
Helicopter helps search for missing elderly man
STABBING
Burlington stabbing suspect says he’s the victim
What's Vermont's stake in Facebook lawsuit?
What's Vermont's stake in Facebook lawsuit?