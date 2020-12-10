What’s Vermont’s stake in Facebook lawsuit?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has joined New Hampshire, New York, and 45 other states in the federal government’s lawsuit against Facebook.

The lawsuit alleges the social media giant has become a powerful monopoly by purchasing smaller companies like Instagram, stifling competition and innovation. Many companies take over smaller competition in an effort to better their own product, so why is this different and worthy of such a large lawsuit?

Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Law School professor Jared Carter about the legal action against the social media giant.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.