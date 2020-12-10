Will new mayor in Plattsburgh City help smooth tensions with the town?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh will change over its leadership in three weeks. Over the last four years, there has been noticeable tension between the city and town of Plattsburgh. So will that continue under the new administration?

Our Kelly O’Brien sat down with Plattsburgh City Mayor-elect Chris Rosenquest and Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman for their take on the fate of the two Plattsburghs.

Rosenquest ran on mending the broken bridge between the city and the town. He and Cashman have already been in talks on what this partnership will look like and they both agree that working together will better the entire region.

“I feel great. The transition time is always challenging. I think you have an outgoing administration, you have an incoming administration and we certainly have our own styles of management and different styles of communication, but I think at the end of the day, I think the transition is going as well as it can,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh mayor-elect.

Reporter Kelly O’Brien: Supervisor Cashman, same question to you. Three weeks out how are you feeling about the change?

Michael Cashman: The future is very bright. It really just warms my heart to know that we are going to get back to the relationship that the town and the city had just a mere four years ago.

Kelly O’Brien: You say it’s going to be a brighter future, what is that future going to look like?

Mayor-elect Chris Rosenquest: The importance of that relationship is crucial. Noth only to our individual municipalities but to our region. As our individual municipalities share the same things, we need to have the same tone, we need the same temper we need to have the same conversations moving forward.

Michael Cashman: The town of Plattsburgh and the city have a shared history and we also have a shared future. I don’t imagine that Chris and I will agree one hundred percent of the time but I am confident that we can have respectful conversations and that is where this is all rooted in. Getting back to real dialogue. Conversations, collaborations and, when appropriate, compromise because that sets forth the table to look at the regional opportunities.

Kelly O’Brien: Over the last four years, there has been some noticeable tension between the two Plattsburghs. Including a lawsuit, land acquisition, does that just go away come January 1? Is that a conversation you still have to have?

Mayor-elect Chris Rosenquest: Like we said early, compromise is going to have to be a part of this conversation. It’s not me compromising my ego or my personality, it’s going to be a compromise of what our community wants. So I don’t know. It’s a hard conversation, it’s a difficult conversation but we, at the end of the day, I’m confident that we are going to come into the room, have that difficult conversation and still walk out as partners because that’s what this is about.

Michael Cashman: I’m confident that we can go back to factual conversations that will help lead us in a different direction.

Now, that’s just part of the discussion. Watch the video below to see the full interview.

