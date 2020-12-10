Advertisement

Windham County school district to go remote after Christmas break

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOWNSHEND, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school district is already looking ahead to the New Year.

The Windham Southeast Supervisory Union says they will be doing remote learning after Christmas vacation. This will be from January 4 - 8.

Superintendent Andy Skarzynski says it was a tough decision, but because of a surge in COVID cases along with the possibility of multi-family gatherings over break, he decided it was best.

Skarzynski says even though the governor’s screening question regarding multi-family gatherings caused some challenges, they will continue to use it for the foreseeable future.

Click here for the superintendent’s full letter to parents.

