BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a cloudy week, but we might finally see some breaks of sun for a brief period of time on Friday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday night, with some gradual clearing by the start of the day on Friday. By the afternoon, skies will become partly sunny, with temperatures warming up into the low 40s.

Any clearing won’t last long. Clouds thicken up again heading into the weekend. Saturday will see cloudy skies with rain showers developing during the afternoon. Rain falling in colder pockets of northern Vermont and New Hampshire could fall as freezing rain for a period of time in the evening. Warmer temperatures will turn most of it over to rain by Saturday night.

Rain showers continue into Sunday. By late in the day, temperatures will turn colder again with rain showers mixing with, and changing over to some light snow. Light snow showers could linger into Monday with highs back into the 30s.

Most of next week looks cloudy and colder with the chance for more snow by mid week. Highs will be mainly in the upper 20s and low 30s.

