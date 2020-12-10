BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone. It finally looks like December with the blanket of snow that we got from that clipper system on Wednesday. There will be just a few more snow showers this morning, mainly in the northern mountains from the tail end of that system as it continues to move off to our north & east. Then, as high pressure builds in, we’ll get some rare December sunny breaks during the afternoon. It will be a bit warmer today than it has been all week with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

There will be a good deal of sunshine on Friday as temperatures continue to come up. Most of us will get into the 40s for highs on Friday, so a lot of the snow that we got will be melting.

That milder air will stick around through the weekend, but a frontal system moving in from the west will be bringing some active weather, mainly in the form of rain. Most of Saturday will be dry, but cloudy. Late in the day, rain showers will be developing, and with some colder air just to our north, there may be a bit of freezing rain at the onset, right near the Canadian border, especially towards the St. Lawrence Valley in northern NY, and also in the Northeast Kingdom & northern NH.

As we go through Saturday night, warmer air will be moving in from the south, changing any of that possible freezing rain to just plain rain. That rainy weather will last into much of the day on Sunday.

As colder air starts to return late Sunday, the rain will end up as a few snow showers, lingering into the first part of Monday, especially in the higher elevations. It doesn’t look like those snow showers will amount to much, though. There could be a little sunshine Monday afternoon, but it will be colder and a bit blustery.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, but another small clipper system could bring a few snow showers again on Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of that weekend system, and we’ll keep you up-to-the minute, on-air and online, with any significant changes, especially if it looks like we will get any icing problems will late Saturday. -Gary

