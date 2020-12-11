Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley push for another round of stimulus checks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is pushing for another round of stimulus payments, a direct payment of $1,200 dollars and $500 dollars for children, who qualify.

He and Republican Senator John Hawley from Missouri are introducing a bipartisan amendment to attach it to must-pass Legislation, to be considered by Congress. Senator Bernie Sanders says this amendment would make certain working families get urgent direct support they need to survive during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.