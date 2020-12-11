Cuomo to give COVID-19 briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving a COVID-19 update Friday morning.

Watch live at 11:30 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

The governor says he is also making an announcement with Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, Grace Meng, Karen Bass, Joaquin Castro and Deb Haaland.

The governor said earlier this week the state was starting to see the full effect of the Thanksgiving COVID-19 spread. More than 10,000 new cases were reported Thursday, as well as 92 deaths. More than 5,000 people in the state are hospitalized with the virus.

