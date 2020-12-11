Advertisement

Driver in fatal crash of couple, unborn child, gets parole

Robert Dellinger/File
Robert Dellinger/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A former Fortune 500 executive from New Hampshire who pleaded guilty to causing a crash in 2013 that killed a Vermont couple and their unborn baby has been granted parole.

WMUR-TV reports Robert Dellinger apologized during a parole board meeting Thursday for the emotional damage he caused to so many people. His pickup truck crossed the median on Interstate 89 in Lebanon and killed Jason Timmons, his fiancé, Amanda Murphy, and the couple’s unborn child.

Jason Timmons and Amanda Murphy
Jason Timmons and Amanda Murphy(WCAX)

Dellinger’s lawyers have said he was suffering from delirium due to a “toxic regime” of prescription medications for multiple sclerosis and depression.

Dellinger was a senior vice president at PPG Industries Inc.; he left in 2011

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Clint Casavant
Helicopter joins search for missing Essex man
Aaron Loucks
Suspect wanted for smashing window of Church St. store
Dick Hinch
Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner finds
William Dunn of Burlington is charged with stabbing a man who barged into his house. But Dunn...
Burlington stabbing suspect says he’s the victim
David Cooper, the producer of the afro-pop band A2VT stands on the shore of Lake Champlain...
Vt. braces for thousands losing unemployment benefits

Latest News

File photo
Sununu allows nursing students to get temporary license
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Governor Phil Scott/File
Watch Live: Scott COVID-19 briefing
Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
South Burlington women’s prison on COVID lockdown