Driver in fatal crash of couple, unborn child, gets parole

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A former Fortune 500 executive from New Hampshire who pleaded guilty to causing a crash in 2013 that killed a Vermont couple and their unborn baby has been granted parole.

WMUR-TV reports Robert Dellinger apologized during a parole board meeting Thursday for the emotional damage he caused to so many people. His pickup truck crossed the median on Interstate 89 in Lebanon and killed Jason Timmons, his fiancé, Amanda Murphy, and the couple’s unborn child.

Jason Timmons and Amanda Murphy (WCAX)

Dellinger’s lawyers have said he was suffering from delirium due to a “toxic regime” of prescription medications for multiple sclerosis and depression.

Dellinger was a senior vice president at PPG Industries Inc.; he left in 2011

