Advertisement

Fire department rescues dog that fell through ice

FILE Photo from a dog rescue back in March on Woodbury Lake
FILE Photo from a dog rescue back in March on Woodbury Lake(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A dog is safe after falling through the ice.

The Woodbury Volunteer Fire Department says there was a close call for a dog on Greenwood Lake on Thursday.

They say it appears he fell through and was able to get back on the ice and to safety.

Crews say if your dog falls through ice and can’t get out, call 911 so a team with the right equipment can help.

They also say pay extra attention to your dogs this time of year, the ice is unsafe, because they can walk in some areas and not others.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Casavant
Helicopter joins search for missing elderly man
Aaron Loucks
Suspect wanted for smashing window of Church St. store
Dick Hinch
Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner finds
William Dunn of Burlington is charged with stabbing a man who barged into his house. But Dunn...
Burlington stabbing suspect says he’s the victim
David Cooper, the producer of the afro-pop band A2VT stands on the shore of Lake Champlain...
Vt. braces for thousands losing unemployment benefits

Latest News

Addi's Engine
Fire truck named after young girl with an untreatable disease
Addi's Engine
Fire truck named after young girl with untreatable disease
Courtesy: Altona Volunteer Fire Department
New York firefighters want to be among the first to receive COVID vaccine
Vermont home puts up Christmas lights
Vermont governor looking for acts of kindness