Fire department rescues dog that fell through ice

WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A dog is safe after falling through the ice.

The Woodbury Volunteer Fire Department says there was a close call for a dog on Greenwood Lake on Thursday.

They say it appears he fell through and was able to get back on the ice and to safety.

Crews say if your dog falls through ice and can’t get out, call 911 so a team with the right equipment can help.

They also say pay extra attention to your dogs this time of year, the ice is unsafe, because they can walk in some areas and not others.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.