Fire truck named after young girl with an untreatable disease

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A new fire truck is helping save live in Essex, Vermont, but it has another important purpose.

10-year-old Addi Carroll first stole the Essex Fire Department’s heart in 2016 when they filled her swimming pool through the Make a Wish foundation.

Since they first met, firefighting has been Addi’s passion. They even gifted her radio for her 10th birthday.

“We know she is listening to us and monitoring us and keeping us safe,” said Chief Charlie Cole with the Essex Fire department.

The Chief knows there is a special connection. She has even named the firefighting Mickey she got last Christmas, Chief Charlie.

But another gift was being made.

“Addi wants to know where her truck is, Addi wants to know when her truck is coming, Addi wants to know what her truck is doing,” said Chief Cole.

The Essex Fire Department ordered a new fire engine and from the beginning, Addi pegged it as hers.

She was following all progress and updates from the manufacturer. But little did she know, it really was hers.

“Since it’s her truck, we thought we would put her name on it,” said Cole.

Engine 2 will now forever be Addi’s Engine.

But as Addi was learning of her new truck, her family was wrestling some harder news.

“We’ve discontinued treatment and there aren’t any new treatment ideas,” said Tammy Carroll, Addi’s mom.

Tammy says Addi suffers from an unnamed and never before documented disease that affects her whole body and is potentially terminal.

But for the Essex Fire Department, it is Addi’s strength that keeps them going too.

“Her perseverance and her positive outlook. She is always smiling, she always has her fire truck doll and she has her fire truck gear and wanting to make sure we are safe and that kind of positivity its infectious. So we pick up on it, and it helps us and we love having her around,” said Chief Cole.

The new engine serves as a reminder that when she is out of state with a doctor, or simply home recovering, firefighters know she’s with them.

“She is our good luck charm. She is watching over us and taking care of us and making sure we do everything right. Making sure we are staying safe and making sure we all come home safe,” said Chief Cole.

And when Engine 2 rolls by after a call, or they hear Chief Charlie over the radio, the Carrolls are reminded their friends are there too.

“But that truck today, reminds me that we are not ever alone and we have people here to support us today, in the past and in the future,” said Tammy.

Tammy says Addi’s story is one of hope, and a reminder of all the good communities can do when they come together.

