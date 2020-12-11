Governor to hold pandemic press conference
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference at 11 a.m. Friday.
We expect to hear about cases tied to Thanksgiving, the outbreaks at long-term care facilities and the situations in schools.
The health department has also started texting people who have possibly been exposed to COVID-19 and telling them to quarantine.
Guidance on how to handle holidays could also be talked about.
Watch that live right here on Channel 3.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.