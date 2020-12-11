Advertisement

Governor to hold pandemic press conference

Governor to hold pandemic press conference
Governor to hold pandemic press conference(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference at 11 a.m. Friday.

We expect to hear about cases tied to Thanksgiving, the outbreaks at long-term care facilities and the situations in schools.

The health department has also started texting people who have possibly been exposed to COVID-19 and telling them to quarantine.

Guidance on how to handle holidays could also be talked about.

Watch that live right here on Channel 3.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick Hinch
Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner finds
Clint Casavant
Helicopter joins search for missing elderly man
Aaron Loucks
Suspect wanted for smashing window of Church St. store
William Dunn of Burlington is charged with stabbing a man who barged into his house. But Dunn...
Burlington stabbing suspect says he’s the victim
File Photo
Burlington City Council to vote on carbon tax charter change

Latest News

Health department warns of possible exposure at Ticonderoga funeral
Health department warns of possible exposure at Ticonderoga funeral
Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
Three new COVID cases reported among Vermont prison staff
David Cooper, the producer of the afro-pop band A2VT stands on the shore of Lake Champlain...
Vt. braces for thousands losing unemployment benefits
Vermont leaders are bracing for thousands to lose their unemployment benefits as another...
Vt. braces for thousands losing unemployment benefits