Governor to hold pandemic press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference at 11 a.m. Friday.

We expect to hear about cases tied to Thanksgiving, the outbreaks at long-term care facilities and the situations in schools.

The health department has also started texting people who have possibly been exposed to COVID-19 and telling them to quarantine.

Guidance on how to handle holidays could also be talked about.

