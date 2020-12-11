Advertisement

Health department warns of possible exposure at Ticonderoga funeral

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A funeral in Ticonderoga is now being tied to cases of COVID-19.

We’re told there was a funeral last Friday, December 4th, at the Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home in Ticonderoga.

Then there was a reception held afterwards at a private residence in Putnam.

Health experts say several people have now tested positive for COVID-19 and were at those locations while they were infectious.

Health experts are warning people to monitor for symptoms including cough, chills, fever and lost of taste or smell.

