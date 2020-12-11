Middlebury contest aims to help local restaurants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cities and towns have been quite creative coming up with ways to help small businesses and restaurants cope with the pandemic and Middlebury is no exception.

The Great Middlebury Pig Out is an initiative being organized by the Better Middlebury Partnership. It allows diners to eat in or take-out from locally-owned restaurants now through Monday to get entered into a drawing to win several prizes between $20 and $500. Participants need to send their receipts to: lovemiddlebury@gmail.com by December 16th to qualify.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Danielle Boyce, the owner of American Flatbread, and Matt Corrente, owner of The Arcadian, about how they have been coping.

An illuminated waterfall outside American Flatbread is also helping light up this dark season. The idea for the project came from the Better Middlebury Partnership’s Karen Duguay. Watch her interview with Scott below.

