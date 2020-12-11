NASA celebrates Hubble anniversary with new images

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hubble Space Telescope celebrates its 30ths anniversary this year with a celebration of its accomplishments.

NASA Friday is releasing more than 50 newly-processed images from its archives featuring 30 objects in the night sky. The images have been taken by Hubble throughout its career and used for scientific research, but NASA had not fully processed the images for public release until now.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Ken Carpenter, a NASA Hubble operations project scientist, about the trove of images and Hubble’s legacy.

To see all of the new images in Hubble’s Caldwell catalog, click here.

