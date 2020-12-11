Advertisement

NASA celebrates Hubble anniversary with new images


Caldwell 78 (or NGC 6541), a globular star cluster roughly 22,000 light-years from Earth.(NASA)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hubble Space Telescope celebrates its 30ths anniversary this year with a celebration of its accomplishments.

NASA Friday is releasing more than 50 newly-processed images from its archives featuring 30 objects in the night sky. The images have been taken by Hubble throughout its career and used for scientific research, but NASA had not fully processed the images for public release until now.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Ken Carpenter, a NASA Hubble operations project scientist, about the trove of images and Hubble’s legacy.

To see all of the new images in Hubble’s Caldwell catalog, click here.

