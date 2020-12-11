Advertisement

New York firefighters want to be among the first to receive COVID vaccine

Courtesy: Altona Volunteer Fire Department
Courtesy: Altona Volunteer Fire Department(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALTONA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Altona, New York Fire Department says they deserve to be among the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Regional Emergency Medical Organization, EMS crews are no longer listed in the first distribution model in New York.

“Given our unique work environment – operating in a confined space for extended periods of time with COVID patients – there are no words for my frustration,” said members of the organization in a Facebook post.

Please consider sending a letter, the link is provided. EMS and first responders deserve to be one of the first to be vaccinated.

Posted by Altona-NY Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, December 10, 2020

They say they plan to do what they can to try to overturn this, including reaching out to elected leaders.

