Pets with Potential: Meet Walter & Wilbur

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s pets with potential are a bonded pair of Guinea pigs named Walter & Wilbur.

These two pigs are two peas in a pod. They are best friends and roommates, although they look and act very differently.

Triana Kozak from Chittenden County’s Humane Society has more information about this dynamic duo on their website.

