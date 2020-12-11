Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Walter & Wilbur

By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s pets with potential are a bonded pair of Guinea pigs named Walter & Wilbur.

These two pigs are two peas in a pod. They are best friends and roommates, although they look and act very differently.

Triana Kozak from Chittenden County’s Humane Society has more information about this dynamic duo on their website.

