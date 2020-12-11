Advertisement

Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn...
Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman (right).(Metro Nashville Police Department/Twitter)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a Nashville nurse who was killed while driving to work.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday that 21-year-old Devaunte Hill was placed in custody and charged with criminal homicide.

Investigators said Kaufman, 26, was shot to death on Dec. 3 while traveling on Interstate 440. She worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Hill was in his apartment when a SWAT team arrested him early Friday morning.

Police announced Thursday there was a $65,000 reward total for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible for Kaufman’s death.

Authorities said they had received more than 50 tips regarding the case as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Loucks
Suspect wanted for smashing window of Church St. store
Clint Casavant
Helicopter joins search for missing Essex man
William Dunn of Burlington is charged with stabbing a man who barged into his house. But Dunn...
Burlington stabbing suspect says he’s the victim
Dick Hinch
Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner finds
David Cooper, the producer of the afro-pop band A2VT stands on the shore of Lake Champlain...
Vt. braces for thousands losing unemployment benefits

Latest News

LIVE: Biden introduces picks for incoming administration
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties
MIchell Haney appeared in court to answer to charges that she disposed of a dead body in a...
Florida woman accused of putting man’s body in trash can, collecting his checks
Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta has been inundated with threats ahead of the Senate runoffs.
GRAPHIC: Historic church receives threats ahead of Senate race in Ga.