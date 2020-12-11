Positive Covid-19 test at Edmunds Middle School

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A positive covid test in a Vermont school.

The Burlington School District sent out a letter saying someone at Edmunds Middle School tested positive for the virus. Superintendent Tom Flanagan says a small number of adults and students may have been exposed.

The school says it immediately reached out to staff and families who may have been in close contact with that person, and asked parents to pick up their kids from one of the classrooms.

The Health Department recommended the school not close, but resort to remote learning.

The middle school will remain open, including for Burlington High School students that use the classrooms on Wednesdays.

