Springfield Hospital, network’s bankruptcy plan approved

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) - A hospital news release says the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Vermont has approved the Chapter 11 reorganization plans of Springfield Medical Care Systems and Springfield Hospital.

According to court documents, Bankruptcy Court Judge Colleen A. Brown confirmed Thursday that this will allow the two organizations to exit bankruptcy. Valley News reports that the confirmation is the final step in the reorganization that began in July 2019.

Thursday’s news release from the hospital says the two organizations will be restructured with separate boards of directors but will continue to collaborate for patient care.

