Advertisement

Sununu allows nursing students to get temporary license

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has issued an emergency order allowing some nursing students to get temporary licenses to help with staffing shortages at long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sununu said in a statement Friday that workforce shortages remain a challenge in New Hampshire and across the country.

The order affects senior nursing students expected to graduate by May 31, 2021. Students would be supervised while providing health care services in response to COVID-19 needs.

Fourteen outbreaks were announced Thursday, most at long-term care facilities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Clint Casavant
Helicopter joins search for missing Essex man
Aaron Loucks
Suspect wanted for smashing window of Church St. store
Dick Hinch
Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner finds
William Dunn of Burlington is charged with stabbing a man who barged into his house. But Dunn...
Burlington stabbing suspect says he’s the victim
David Cooper, the producer of the afro-pop band A2VT stands on the shore of Lake Champlain...
Vt. braces for thousands losing unemployment benefits

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Governor Phil Scott/File
Watch Live: Scott COVID-19 briefing
Robert Dellinger/File
Driver in fatal crash of couple, unborn child, gets parole
Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
South Burlington women’s prison on COVID lockdown