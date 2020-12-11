Sununu allows nursing students to get temporary license

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has issued an emergency order allowing some nursing students to get temporary licenses to help with staffing shortages at long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sununu said in a statement Friday that workforce shortages remain a challenge in New Hampshire and across the country.

The order affects senior nursing students expected to graduate by May 31, 2021. Students would be supervised while providing health care services in response to COVID-19 needs.

Fourteen outbreaks were announced Thursday, most at long-term care facilities.

